Exxon beats estimates, ends 2023 with a $36 billion profit

STORY: Exxon Mobil on Friday posted a better than expected $36 billion profit for 2023.

It also reported earnings in the fourth quarter that topped estimates though were down from a year earlier.

The company said it benefited from fuels trading and higher oil and gas production.

Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods said the industry "saw energy prices and refining margins start to normalize in 2023."

He also highlighted the energy giant’s accelerated drilling activity in its two core oil production areas, the U.S. Permian Basin and Guyana, and its lithium production to supply electric vehicle batteries.

One analyst tells Reuters the big focus for investors will be the closing of the acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources which will dramatically increase its investments in the U.S.

That’s expected in the second quarter.

Shares of Exxon rose about 1% in afternoon trading.

Rival Chevron climbed nearly 3% after beating estimates and raising its dividend.