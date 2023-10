In a widely-expected announcement, oil giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced it was buying Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for $253 per share, or about $59.5 billion. It's Exxon's largest deal since the late 1990s when it merged with Mobil. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the deal.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.