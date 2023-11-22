FAA clears Boeing 737 Max 10 jets for test flights

Shares of the Boeing Company (BA) tick up Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the 737 MAX 10 jet for test flights. The new jet, the biggest of Boeing's best-selling line of jets, has multiple airlines already placing orders, making the clearance a relief for the company. Yahoo Finance Anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down the latest with the development.

JOSH LIPTON: All right, let's round it out here with shares of Boeing getting a lift after regulators cleared the path the company to begin key flight tests on the 737 MAX 10 jet. The long-awaited approval is a milestone toward preparing the plane for commercial service. So that is the headline here, Julie.

So it looks like regulators, they cleared Boeing to start these flight tests for the 737 MAX 10 jet. And that's seen as obviously a step toward, OK, getting this plane maybe ready for commercial service. And it sounds like per the reports I'm reading, you have people lining up. United Airlines, Air India, SunExpress are among the airlines that have placed orders for the jets.

JULIE HYMAN: Really the key here is relief, right, that nothing is going wrong at this stage because this plan has been delayed and delayed and delayed. So the fact that even though it is an incremental step, any sort of forward movement on this plane seems to be seen as a positive by the market.

I mean, they already have-- you mentioned some of the airlines that have ordered this. They have 1,000 orders for this thing or orders for 1,000 planes. And so, you know, if they can-- the sooner they can fill those orders and collect those checks, the better.

JOSH LIPTON: Yeah. And the journal does have the statement. Boeing executives apparently sent a message to employees kind of just announcing this development and saying, listen, we're focused on this goal. We're working with diligence and resilience and a dynamic environment. Investors like the news of it stocks up about 14%, 15% now this year.