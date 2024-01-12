FAA increasing oversight of Boeing 737 Max manufacturing

In light of recent Boeing (BA) 737 Max 9 incidents and safety concerns, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is stepping up oversight on compliance with safety and quality standards. The regulator announced plans to closely audit the manufacturing and production processes for the 737 Max models.

Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the details.

