FAA urges inspection of additional Boeing aircraft

1
Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Boeing (BA) faces new inspection recommendations from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over the manufacturing and design of door plugs on some of its 737-900ER aircraft. The FAA advised airlines to check certain 900ER planes, though did not require the inspections.

This continues a streak of safety directives aimed at Boeing models after a mid-flight incident on an Alaskan Airlines (ALK) flight.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

