FAA weighs next move after checking MAX jets

STORY: U.S. watchdogs have completed checks on an initial group of Boeing 737 MAX jets, setting the stage for a decision on whether they can return to service.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that inspections had been done on 40 planes.

Last week it had said that was the number needed before it could decide whether to lift an order grounding the aircraft.

The regulator now says it will “thoroughly review the data” before making a decision.

Some 171 MAX jets have been taken out of service after a big panel tore off one operated by Alaska Airlines.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, but it revived concerns over a model with a troubled history.

MAX planes were previously grounded over two fatal crashes that were traced to a design flaw.

The reason for the panel blowout remains unknown.

Investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board are probing records related to the part.

It was made at a factory in Malaysia operated by Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

The MAX jets are then finally assembled at the plane maker’s facility in Renton, Washington.

Boeing has since taken steps intended to reassure travellers and its customers.

That includes allowing airlines to make their own checks on production facilities.

The moves have so far failed to reassure investors, with Boeing stock down by around a fifth so far this year.