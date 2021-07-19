U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,252.45
    -74.71 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.67
    -768.18 (-2.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,233.17
    -194.07 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,115.69
    -47.55 (-2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.41
    -4.40 (-6.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    -0.49 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    -0.1160 (-8.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    -0.0094 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3370
    -0.7290 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,741.33
    -768.01 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    735.07
    -22.96 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.06
    -185.03 (-2.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

Facebook pushes back against Biden’s COVID misinformation frustrations

Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer breaks down the details of the White House’s concerns with misinformation on Facebook.

