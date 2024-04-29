Facing weight loss drug side effects? GNC wants to help

With the surge in popularity of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, there has been a trend of individuals discontinuing treatment prematurely due to side effects. GNC CEO Michael Costello joins Wealth! to discuss how the company aims to assist individuals on these medications in combating the associated side effects.

Costello highlights that GNC strives to provide "a very easy way" for individuals using GLP-1 drugs to visit their stores and gain a clear understanding of the products and supplements that can aid them on their weight loss journey. He acknowledges that the side effects can range from gastrointestinal issues to concerns related to muscle mass and bone density.

Costello sheds light on the range of products GNC offers to help mitigate these side effects. He further explains the steps the company has taken to train its workforce, ensuring they are well-equipped to guide customers effectively.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith