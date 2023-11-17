Are falling Treasury yields the green light to buy a home?

With Treasury yields and mortgage rates dropping concurrently, as well as recent inflation data suggesting a possible soft landing for the US economy, questions arise for many Americans as to whether or not they should re-enter the housing market. While home builders have seen an increase in activity, housing inventory still remains low as many homeowners are content with previous lower fixed rate mortgages below 5% as well as existing housing prices remaining high.

Yahoo Finance Reporters Dani Romero and Jennifer Schonberger join the Live show to discuss the current state of the economy and the housing market, giving insights as to how Americans should frame these recent economic developments.

