What the fallout from Fed rate cuts could be in 2024

As the final trading day for 2023 commences, Wall Street is looking forward to 2024 when many believe the Federal Reserve will begin to cut interest rates. What could the fallout look like if the Fed begins to cut too early or too many times in this economic environment?

Unlimited Co-Founder, CEO, and CIO Bob Elliott joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into the Fed's looming rate decisions and the impacts they could have on the overall stock market.

"Any time the Fed quickly cuts interest rates is a time you don't want to be holding stocks, and so I think there's a real disconnect between what we see priced in the stock market and what we see priced into the bond market right now," Elliott says on equities. "Stocks are pushing new highs, reflecting the fact there's a strong set of liquidity conditions and the fall in long-end rates is actually on the margin stimulative to the US economy."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.