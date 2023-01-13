Farmers are ‘price takers, not price setters’ amid dairy industry inflation: Tillamook CEO

TheStreet.com

Whether sodas are made with aspartame or sucralose as the artificial sweetener, many consumers often complain of a chemical aftertaste that is absent in soft drinks made with regular sugar. Worth $125.3 billion in 2020, the sugar-free carbonated drink market is expected to reach $243.5 billion by 2030. For PepsiCo's , Pepsi drinks what currently goes under the name Zero Sugar has gone through a number of its own transformations -- in 2007, Diet Pepsi Max first came to the U.S. The sugar-free cola product was later rebranded as Pepsi Max and, in 2016, to Pepsi Zero Sugar.