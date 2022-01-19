U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,577.65
    +0.54 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.53
    +0.06 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,483.29
    -23.61 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.77
    -18.46 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    +1.47 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.60
    +25.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.48 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8580
    -0.0070 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3760
    -0.2090 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,926.55
    +213.04 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.38
    +1.64 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.14
    +11.59 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Fauci: Vaccines working but variants surprised us

Yahoo Finance's Ajalee Khemlani discusses the White House at-home test website and the initiative to distribute 400 million free N95 masks, in addition to Dr. Fauci giving an update about where America is since the first COVID-19 case two years ago.

