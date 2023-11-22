Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,556.62
    +18.43 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,273.03
    +184.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,265.86
    +65.88 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.54
    +12.28 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.35
    -0.75 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4160
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2534
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5480
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,316.32
    -367.46 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    776.44
    +20.62 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.58
    +14.07 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,451.83
    +97.69 (+0.29%)
     

FBI Probes Vehicle Explosion on Niagara Falls Bridge

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the US to Canada at Niagara Falls, New York. Laura Nahmias reports on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

