FBI Probes Vehicle Explosion on Niagara Falls Bridge

Israel has formally contacted the families of hostages and informed them if members of their family appear on a list of hostages held in Gaza who are set to be released tomorrow, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday. “The liaison officers sent messages to all the families whose loved ones appear on the list, as well as to all the families of the hostages,” the statement said. The statement asked the media to refrain from publishing the list until the hostages are returned to Israel.