FDA warns Americans about fake Ozempic

The US Food and Drug Administration says it has seized thousands of units of counterfeit Ozempic, also known as semaglutide. The agency and the drug's maker, Novo Nordisk (NVO), are warning Americans to be sure to check that the products for any clues that it may be fake. The FDA says there have been five cases of adverse events stemming from the lot, but it is unclear if they were actually caused by the fake medication because the symptoms are similar to the side effects people experience from using the real medication. Yahoo Finance Healthcare Reporter Anjalee Khemlani discusses the FDA's warning.

