FDIC releases first quarterly banking profile since crisis

Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith highlights the FDIC's quarterly banking industry profile, the first since the crisis that began in March.

Video Transcript

BRAD SMITH: Also, we've got to talk about the FDIC. The FDIC just released its quarterly bank profile. Our very own David Hollerith is live at the press conference. Dave, you've been listening in to what they've had to say about this report. What did you take away?

DAVID HOLLERITH: Yeah, Brad, it's one big bad number that we're focusing on. And some of the good news, I guess, is that this is something that we've known for a while. Obviously, the first quarter was many weeks ago.

So US banks lost $472 billion in Q1. And when I say US banks, I mean, FDIC-insured institutions. So that also includes saving and loans associations, as well as commercial banks. And the point that this comprehensive report gives us basically, is it shows us what has happened outside of that big number we were already aware of.

One example of that is that it looks like bank deposit data has mostly-- a lot of the deposit outflows has mostly been uninsured deposits. Insured deposits actually rose during the quarter. Other things we're seeing is that the unrealized losses, which were another part of what caused the banking turmoil that began in March also appear to have been reduced over the quarter.

The list of problem bank or the problem bank list, which the FDIC publishes every quarter two, which is a confidential list they use to show which institutions are getting to the brink of insolvency. It rose by four banks. So from 39 to 43. And that's actually, still very low by historical standards.

And the amount of assets on that list is only about $15 billion in assets, which, obviously, sounds large. But what it means is that there's no top 30 bank in the US that is on this list. And so that was one of the big things we're looking at. So, obviously, this is an older data that's been aggregated at a sector-wide level.

So it looks bad. And we've known most of the bad stuff. But now, we're starting to see a little bit more from the FDIC in s of what actually happened. It's the most comprehensive thing we've seen. And that being said, the FDIC chairman, Martin Gruenberg, actually, he stressed that, obviously, this is only a few weeks of the banking turmoil, as it kicked off in March. And the first quarter ended March 31.

So he said that second quarter bank earnings is going to also play a big role in terms of feeling out where the crisis is. That being said, it does seems, though, judging from the report that things do seem a lot more stable. Ongoing concerns for the rest of the year, of course, is going to be the decreasing profits that banks are going to show. And that's all we're looking at from the report now. But there's tons of data.

JULIE HYMAN: And David, it's striking to me because we have been seeing stocks take a leg lower here for the past almost hour now. But it's financials that are leading. And even though this is backward looking data to your point, look at unrealized losses with the uptick and the troubled banks, it seems like that the people are maybe concerned about some of the implications of this report.

DAVID HOLLERITH: Yeah. I think that that's probably true. The big thing that I think this shows is that along with regional bank earnings when we first saw them, just from individual banks, it's that things are not as bad as were initially feared. So that is a good sign.

But, again, as I pointed out, there's all this indication and guidance from the FDIC Chair that it's going to be tougher going for the rest of the year for financials.

BRAD SMITH: David Hollerith following all things around the FDIC and what they are tracking, especially around the banking turmoil that ensued mid-march. David, thanks so much for breaking that down for us.