BREAKING:

Inflation rises at slowest annual pace since late 2021

February CPI rises 0.4% month-over-month

1
Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman, Jared Blikre, and Brooke DiPalma break down the February CPI report data, which shows prices across all items rose 0.4% in February.

