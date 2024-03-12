February's CPI data: Top takeaways

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released February's Consumer Price Index (CPI) Tuesday morning, revealing hotter-than-expected numbers. CPI for February came in at 3.2% year over year, versus an expected 3.1%. The print revealed how various parts of the economy were impacted, including shelter, food, and energy. Shelter inflation, in particular, remains sticky, recording a 5.7% jump year over year.

Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero, Brooke DiPalma, and Josh Schafer join the Live show to break down the Consumer Price Index reading by category.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino