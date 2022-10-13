U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,639.11
    +62.08 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,758.42
    +547.57 (+1.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,574.53
    +157.43 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.09
    +26.32 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.75
    +1.48 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.60
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    +0.0077 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9410
    +0.0390 (+1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0256 (+2.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0730
    +0.2120 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,912.36
    -214.15 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.00
    -5.54 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Fed has to ‘act tough’ until inflation comes down, strategist says

ICG Head of Economic and Investment Research Nick Brooks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest CPI print and what this means for the Fed going forward.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top stock picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. If you want to skip reading about Gavin Abram’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. Based out of Bethesda, Abrams Bison Investment […]

  • Core US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsA closely watched measure of US consumer prices rose by more than for

  • Relmada Tanks After 'Paradoxical Results' Undermine Depression Drug; Axsome Surges

    Relmada stock crashed Thursday after its depression treatment failed a final-phase test, helping bolster rival Axsome. AXSM stock surged.

  • Stocks plunge on September CPI print, 10-year yield jumps above 4%

    The Dow fell more than 400 points to start off the trading session on Thursday after September CPI came in hotter than expected, while the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4%.

  • Selling AMC Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    If you bought $1,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock at its all-time high of $62 in June 2021, you would have roughly $100 today -- a decline of 90%. While the movie theater operator seems to be recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, massive levels of equity dilution could leave investors holding the bag. At the height of the crisis in 2020, AMC's revenue collapsed by 77% to $1.24 billion against the prior year, and it lost $4.59 billion.

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • Novavax says its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine produced an immune response

    Shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) were down 3.4% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said its combination COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot candidate generated an immune response in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Novavax also said that the safety and tolerability of the combination vaccine was consistent with getting a standalone COVID-19 vaccine or flu shot, and it plans to begin a confirmatory Phase 2 clinical trial this year. Novavax’s stock has tumbled 85.8% this year, while the S&P 500 (SPX) has declined 24.7%.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Investors Should Be Careful With AGNC Investment. Here's Why

    One of the worst-performing sectors this year is the one associated with mortgages. Mortgage originators saw major declines in origination volumes as rising interest rates removed the consumer's incentive to refinance. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have also been beaten down this year as interest rates have increased.

  • Fresh data supports updated boosters targeting omicron subvariants, raising hopes more Americans will get the shot

    A flurry of announcements Thursday on COVID vaccines and boosters offered further evidence and support for the new bivalent boosters that target the most dominant virus strains and experts are hoping they will persuade more Americans to get the updated shot.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37x NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) may be sending very bearish signals...

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • ‘The mood has turned darker’: Desperate to outrun inflation, people are making big (and easy) changes to their habits. You can too.

    Rattled by the rise in the cost of living in recent months, millions of people have been taking action to conserve their cash.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Walgreens beats on Q4 earnings, raises U.S. health care fiscal 2025 sales

    Walgreens Boots Alliance beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and also saw a revenue beat, while raising its U.S. health care sales guidance for fiscal 2025.

  • Intel cites declining demand for products as reason to cut costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Akiko Fujita details a new report that chipmaker Intel is planning to cut costs by laying off thousands of employees.

  • What's Been Driving the Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunge?

    It has been awful time for investors in media company Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). The potential synergies and economies of scale looked to position the combined company well to compete in the media and entertainment industry. Since the merger was structured so that AT&T would spin off its holding of WarnerMedia and then merge the company with Discovery, AT&T investors  got shares of the new company without doing anything.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla