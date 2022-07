The Fed 'can't do too much about' rising fuel or food prices: Strategist

ABC News

President Joe Biden made a clear promise on Iran, declaring that the country would never become a nuclear power under his watch. During his trip to the Middle East, the president said he would consider using force against Iran only as a "last resort," although Israel, the U.S.’s most ardent ally in the region, has pushed for the administration to issue a "credible military threat" against Tehran. Instead, Biden has prioritized diplomacy -- seeking to negotiate a return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement aimed at ensuring Iran’s nuclear program would be used only for peaceful purposes that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.