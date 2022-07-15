U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

Fed chair cleared of controversy, SEC eyes Musk tweet amid deal fallout, Shein aims for 2024 IPO

Notable business headlines include the Fed’s Jerome Powell and Richard Clarida being cleared of wrongdoing in trading controversy, the SEC scrutinizing Elon Musk's tweets as the Twitter deal falls through, and Shein aiming to go public in the U.S. in 2024.

JULIE HYMAN: Some other headlines we're watching now. The Federal Reserve's Office of Inspector General has cleared former Vice Chair Richard Clarida and current chair, of course, Jerome Powell of any wrongdoing surrounding report on trading activity between 2019 and 2021. Remember, during that time, the two highly ranked officials traded stocks while the central bank, of course, used monetary policy to influence financial markets. Evaluations of trades from other top Fed officials are still ongoing.

And the latest in the Elon Musk Twitter situation, the Tesla CEO now facing some backlash from the Securities and Exchange Commission over how he disclosed the termination of the Twitter deal. In a letter to Musk, the SEC pointed to a tweet in May where Musk said the deal, quote, "cannot move on until the company is clearer about how many of its accounts are fake." The SEC said the tweet may have violated a schedule 13D filing, but Musk's attorney said the tweet did not require any-- trigger any required amendment to that filing.

And Chinese fashion giant SHEIN may be headed for the US stock market. Hopes to an initial public offering in the US as soon as 2024. This comes as the company has faced some scrutiny surrounding its chief product line, prolific production chain. And it appears to be focused on improving environmental social and governance in preparation for a public offering.

This isn't the first time that SHEIN has tried to go public. Earlier this year, the company had plans to list an IPO but did not end up following through. Certainly, it's not the only company in that category.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime Day sales pulled in $4.4 billion, Evercore ISI estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Evercore ISI's Amazon Prime Day sales estimates.

  • Analyst sees 45% rally, recommends buying Twitter ahead of Musk legal battle

    Surprisingly, a few Twitter stock bulls have emerged ahead of the company's court battle with Elon Musk.

  • SEC publishes letter sent to Elon Musk about Twitter deal filings

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan explains the SEC letter sent to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, probing on the original filings for his Twitter deal.

  • Munich court orders Tesla to reimburse customer for Autopilot problems

    A Munich court has ordered Tesla Inc to reimburse a customer most of the 112,000 euros ($112,884.80) she paid for a Model X SUV because of problems with the Autopilot function, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. Tesla lawyers argued Autopilot was not designed for city traffic, according to Der Spiegel, to which the court said it was not feasible for drivers to switch the feature on and off manually in different settings as it would distract from driving. Tesla was not immediately available for comment and declined to comment to Der Spiegel.

  • The High-Profile Attorneys Backing Twitter and Elon Musk

    Twitter is represented by Wachtell Lipton, an elite law firm focused on corporate and litigation work, while heavyweights Skadden Arps and Quinn Emanuel are behind Musk

  • Top Funds Buy Into Stock Distilling New Breakout

    As MGP Ingredients joins peers on the list of new buys by top funds, MGPI stock looks to distill a breakout.

  • Twitter: Attrition up a bit, companywide layoffs not planned

    Twitter is telling its employees that it's not planning any companywide layoffs, but there could be some restructuring and organization changes as it heads into a legal battle over the potential sale to Elon Musk. It also says Twitter is losing workers at a slightly higher rate than in normal economic times, but attrition is in line with current tech industry trends. Twitter said it had planned to offer packages to retain employees, and on June 20, it had asked Musk to agree to programs that had been approved by the board and its compensation committee.

  • Bank of America slashes stock market forecast, calls for 'mild recession' this year

    Wall Street strategists are starting to lose faith the stock market will rebound this year as views on the economy continue to sour.

  • The big default? The dozen countries in the danger zone

    Traditional debt crisis signs of crashing currencies, 1,000 basis point bond spreads and burned FX reserves point to a record number of developing nations now in trouble. Using 1,000 basis point bond spreads as a pain threshold, analysts calculate $400 billion of debt is in play. Argentina has by far the most at over $150 billion, while the next in line are Ecuador and Egypt with $40 billion-$45 billion.

  • Russian Missile Attacks Hit Another Ukrainian City, Regional Officials Say

    At least 10 missiles struck the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv Friday morning, hitting two local universities, according to regional officials—the latest Russian airstrike on civilian areas around the country.

  • Musk says Tesla could lower car prices if inflation slows

    Musk, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, was replying to a tweet on Friday that asked if the company had any plans to lower prices that it had raised to beat the pandemic and supply chain woes. "If inflation calms down, we can lower prices for cars," Musk said in a tweet. Tesla has raised car prices a number of times in the past few months by a few thousand dollars as costs of raw materials for aluminum to lithium used in cars and batteries surge, while automakers struggle to source chips and other supplies due to an industry-wide shortage.

  • Celsius Owes Users More Than $4.7 Billion

    Celsius Network LLC has a roughly $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet, with the majority of its liabilities owed to the cryptocurrency lender’s users, according to a Thursday filing by Chief Executive Alex Mashinsky.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Under $10 With Over 60% Upside Potential

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, can sometimes be challenging, especially in today's market conditions. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the growth pote

  • IRS Gives Wealthy Families More Time to Shelter Assets from Estate Tax

    The federal government is giving widows and widowers more time to deal with the intricacies of the estate tax after a spouse dies. The surviving spouse receives those funds tax-free. Under prior rules, a surviving spouse had up to 15 months to file the return.

  • Casio's new G-Shock watch is inspired by NASA's eye-catching orange spacesuits

    It's now available for $170.

  • Powell, Clarida cleared in Fed probe of financial trades

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and former Vice Chairman Richard Clarida were cleared in an internal probe of their financial transactions, according to a memo from the Fed’s internal watchdog released Thursday. The Fed’s inspector general (IG) office, an independent internal watchdog, investigated several financial transactions conducted by the bank’s top two officials in 2019…

  • SEC steps up scrutiny over Musk comments on $44 billion Twitter deal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. securities regulator quizzed Elon Musk last month over a tweet in which the world's richest person raised doubts over whether he would move ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc due to concerns over the number of fake users on the platform. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal, according to the June 2 letter made public on Thursday. The agency was referring to his May 17 tweet in which he said the "deal cannot move forward" until Twitter provided more data about how the company handled fake accounts.

  • Russia Aims to Control Oil Pricing by Creating Own Benchmark

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s government has made a plan to create a national oil benchmark next year, as it seeks to protect itself from efforts by the West to restrict the flow of petrodollars to the country.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachKey ministries, domestic oil produc

  • ‘The worst bear market in my lifetime’: Here’s why Jim Rogers thinks stocks will decline for a long time — but he also suggests 2 shockproof assets for protection

    Rogers knows how to survive — and thrive — in turbulent times.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo misses as mortgage income craters, Citigroup beats

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo and Citigroup.