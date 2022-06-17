U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,691.05
    +24.28 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,044.57
    +117.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,833.08
    +186.98 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.00
    +21.17 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    -7.32 (-6.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.60
    -12.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0136 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0040
    +2.7640 (+2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,499.10
    -508.20 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.44
    +1.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testifying to the Senate Banking Committee

