Fed Chair Powell orders review after Fed members report big investments
Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down what caught Fed Chair Powell's eye.
The program is running out of money faster — and you need to take care of yourself.
The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s leading opposition candidate warned of a potential collapse in the housing market and a spike in bankruptcies as interest rates rise, blaming President Moon Jae-in for letting debt levels hit a record through expansionary spending.Hong Joon-pyo, one of the top-ranked conservatives seeking to be the next president, said the current level of fiscal spending is unsustainable with government debt expected at over 1,000 trillion ($855 billion) next year. “Moon generously
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a sweeping review of the ethics rules governing financial holdings and dealings by senior officials at the U.S. central bank, a Fed spokesperson said on Thursday. Powell ordered the review late last week, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, following recent reports that two of the Fed system's 12 regional reserve bank presidents had been active investors during 2020, a notably volatile year for asset prices as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because the trust of the American people is essential for the Federal Reserve to effectively carry out our important mission, Chair Powell late last week directed Board staff to take a fresh and comprehensive look at the ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials," the statement said.
Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.
'My daughter wants to build a home with two master suites. I have more than enough money for a down payment.'
Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).
Cisco Chair & CEO Chuck Robbins joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Cisco has been able to outpace growth throughout the year, the innovation Cisco is focusing on producing, and the reasoning behind the company’s most recent outlook.
Taxpayers making above $1 million would see an 11% tax increase to their federal taxes under the House Ways and Means Committee plan.
Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.
More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.
ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.
These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.
Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...
Altcoins sometimes present themselves as modified or improved versions of Bitcoin. Given the volatility of Bitcoin prices, you may wish to keep an eye on these 10 alternatives.
If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.
Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.
“Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that crypto bull Steve Cohen is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Crypto Bull Steve Cohen is Buying These 5 Stocks. Steven Cohen, the chief of Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management, recently joined a growing list of Wall Street […]
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall