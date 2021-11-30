U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.77
    -78.50 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.63
    -587.31 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,506.58
    -276.25 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.08
    -40.90 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.88
    -3.07 (-4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.30
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    -0.0600 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3225
    -0.0086 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2860
    -0.3220 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,152.72
    -93.52 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.16
    +16.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.01
    -30.94 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

Fed Chair Powell: 'The risk of persistent inflation has risen'

Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen give their testimonies to the Senate Banking Committee on the outlook for inflation.

