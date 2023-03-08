U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,988.59
    +2.22 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,857.89
    +1.43 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,548.40
    +18.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.72
    -21.03 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.57
    -1.01 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.80
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.05 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9210
    -0.0540 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7160
    -0.3750 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,994.78
    -361.26 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.52
    -3.84 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,924.79
    +5.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, U.S. proposed TikTok ban, Adidas slashes dividend: 3 things to know

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.

Recommended Stories