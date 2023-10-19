Fed Chair Powell warns that econ data is still too strong, Tesla stock drops on earnings miss: Yahoo Finance Live

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank is committed to bringing inflation down to its 2% target. Powell says the bank is “attentive to recent data showing the resilience of economic growth and demand for labor” and that it may be the case that rates will have to be higher for longer. When it comes to stocks, Tesla (TSLA) shares are falling sharply after the EV maker reported third quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include AT&T (T), Netflix (NFLX), and Nokia (NOK).



