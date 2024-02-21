Fed will be 'comfortable' in 2-3% inflation range: Strategist

Hennion & Walsh President and CIO Kevin Mahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to comment on the influence of Nvidia (NVDA) earnings and AI trends on markets, in addition to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy for the latter half of 2024.

"If they're going to start cutting interest rates before inflation gets back to 2%, that tells me they're more concerned about that slowdown entering a recessionary period than they are with inflation staying above 2%," Mahn says. "Now above 3%, all of a sudden that gets their attention. But between 2 to 3%, I think the Fed's comfortable there."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.