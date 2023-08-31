Fed could be done hiking for the rest of 2023, expert explains

Core and headline PCE inflation matched up with expectations as Federal Reserve officials continue monitoring the inflation prints. Allianz Investment Management Head of ETF Strategy Johan Grahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Fed's interest rate hike outlook amid new data sets and the jobs report expected out tomorrow.

"This is the time where the Fed has earned its right... to take a break and to institute what I would refer to as a wait-and-see period to see how things shake out," Grahn says.

Grahn likens the Fed's rate hike journey to going up an "enormous mountain" while regulators decide whether "they've reached the peak of the mountain or if they're still sitting at a false summit and need more."