Fed didn't pause in June, they paired the rate hike in June: Economist

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at its meeting later this week. Dreyfus and Mellon Chief Economist Vincent Reinhart tells Yahoo Finance Live that the Fed didn't pause at it's June meeting, rather it's pairing hikes. However, with the next pair being September and November, Reinhart notes "November is a long way away. I'm not so sure they'll actually deliver another quarter-point hike." Later in the interview, Reinhart explains why the next "leg of Fed monetary policy or restraint goes from prices, interest rates higher, to quantities, bank balance sheets tighter."

Video Transcript

- Well, Jay Powell is going to take center stage once again to report the latest Fed policy decision in July. This comes after officials decided to pause rate hikes in last month's meaning. Most economists expect rates to rise another 25 basis points or a quarter point, while the Fed last month pointed to two more potential rate hikes this year.

Here to discuss the latest in the landscape for financial conditions, we have Vincent Reinhart, Dreyfus and Mellon chief economist. Vince, I love that you led your note with a Yoda reference and talked about two more increases coming. Is that still the base case here is that this is not going to be the last rate increase that we will get?

VINCENT REINHART: So I wouldn't say they paused the rate hike in June. They paired the rate hike in June. They've slowed the pace of tightening from 75 to 50 to 25 now to 12 1/2 basis points per meeting. The way you do 12 1/2 basis points a meeting is you skip one, then you tighten by 25. June was the skip. July is the sure delivery of 25 basis points.

That's why everybody universally has the expectation of tightening. What do they do after that? Well, if they're pairing meetings, then we're not talking about the meeting after this one. We're talking about the next two, September and November.

November is a long way away. I'm not so sure they'll actually deliver another quarter point hike. It's going to depend on the data. It's going to depend on what Jay Powell says Jackson Hole at the end of August. And we'll get a little hint of that in the press conference on Wednesday.

And so even as we kind of look through the data and where we're already starting to see some cracks as a result of either Fed policy or just as a result of this being expected while they're cracking down on inflation, where are we seeing some of those weak spots right now as the Fed is evaluating it?

VINCENT REINHART: Well, the data are mixed. We got a little bit of a confusion on the PMIs, as you noted earlier. Manufacturing has tended to slow more. We already got a housing recession. That's about higher interest rates and Federal Reserve restraint.

What's in the works is the constriction of bank balance sheets. Deposits are off, about 5% on a 12-month basis. Lending growth has stopped. It's coming to the point where it will be contracting soon. The securities portfolios and banks are already contracting.

So the next leg of Fed monetary policy restraint goes from prices, interest rates higher to quantities bank balance sheets tighter. And that's what comes next. And it'll be reinforced because quantitative tightening really is going to be getting some traction over the next six months.

- So let's talk a little bit more about quantitative tightening and how much it then magnifies and extends the rate hikes that have already been enacted, right. So does that mean that in some measure, we are sort of underestimating the effect of tightening because we're not taking into account enough the quantitative tightening that's happening?

VINCENT REINHART: I think that's exactly right. That's why I worry about recession, not that the yield curve is inverted. It's been inverted for a real long time. Jay Powell worries about restriction, but it's as a result of the bank run.

I think it might be about the Federal Reserve's balance sheet. In full disclosure, wrote a couple papers with then-governor Ben Bernanke 20 years ago about unconventional policy. And the one thing we noted is quantitative action is hard to quantify.

One way is what do you do into the size of the Fed's balance sheet. And in the first year of quantitative tightening, T2, the Fed sold off 3/4 of $1 trillion worth of its securities. Well, it let them redeem at auctions at maturity. So they left the Fed balance sheet.

Do you know how the Treasury paid for that 3/4 of a trillion dollars of redeeming securities? It ran down its deposit at the Fed because it was worried about the debt ceiling. That is the Treasury paid the Fed with the Fed's own money. It had no consequence for the private sector.

Now that the debt ceiling is suspended, the Treasury isn't running down its cash balance-- it's actually building it up-- the Fed quantitative tightening will actually be shrinking the assets available to the private sector. That's going to be getting traction in markets. It's going to be a source of deleveraging and constraint on credit.

- And will we actually see a quantifiable sort of GDP knock on effect from that, Vince?

VINCENT REINHART: Well, don't know. It's a great case study. It's hard to assess the effects of the Fed's balance sheet on economic activity. But if there are any, we're going to see it in the next six months because we're going to go from a situation of the first year in quantitative tightening when it did nothing to the next six months of quantitative tightening when it's a significant restriction on the private sector.

Do I think it'll have an effect on GDP? Yeah, it's part of the reason I think we'll be in recession at the turn of the year.

- So what does that signal to you or what does that mean to you as we're looking at this kind of next leg of Fed policy now shifting to quantities? What does that mean or spell out for some of the areas of stickier inflation, whether that be home prices or some of the larger purchases or services related?

VINCENT REINHART: So the bad news is it means that the Fed is probably done after its action this week. It'll tighten a quarter point more, deliver that 12 1/2 basis points of tightening per meeting. But by the time November comes around, the economy will have slowed appreciably. Inflation will be a little bit closer to the Fed's goal.

It won't be there exactly because of the sluggish sticky stuff that you mentioned. And we'll wind up in a situation in which the Fed stops tightening, holds the funds rate at the prevailing level of 5.25% and ultimately gives up before inflation gets back to 2%.

So ask me, where's inflation a year from now? Probably something like to 2% close to 2.5%, above the Fed's goal. But the Fed's going to say close enough for government work.

- All right. We'll see how it ends up playing out. Vincent Reinhart, good to see you, as always. Thank you so much for your perspective on this obviously very deep perspective on this. Dreyfus and Mellon chief economist, thank you.