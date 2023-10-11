Fed doesn't have 'the ammunition' to raise rates in November: Strategist

The Federal Reserve released its September FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, coming as investor forecasts for additional interest rate hikes have fallen off significantly since last month. Spouting Rock Asset Management Chief Strategist Rhys Williams outlines how markets are reacting to Fed rate predictions and the uncertainty stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"The fact that bond yields have improved over the last couple of days, that's really helped the market," Williams tells Yahoo Finance Live. "I do think it's not about profits, it's more about interest rates and the idea that if interest rates are up and to the right forever... that that's going to be your friend when that stops."

