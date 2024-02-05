Fed eyeing economic data attentively for far-off rate cuts

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that March is still too soon for interest rate cuts in an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday. Other Fed officials have refused to comment on the timeline of future rate cuts, pointing to the need for consistent positive data prints.

Deutsche Bank Securities Senior US Economist Brett Ryan joins Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to discuss the Fed's forward guidance on economic data, also commenting on Powell's comments on the banking sector and commercial real estate.

"It's the next two to three months of core PCE and core CPI data that the Fed's going to be paying very close attention to, and the short-term trends... to see if they're still on the right track in terms of making progress towards their 2% goal," Ryan says.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.