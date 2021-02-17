Fed holds interest rates at near-zero
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
(Bloomberg) -- Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that pushed GameStop on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.The proposed class action against Gill, who adopted the online nickname “Roaring Kitty,” was filed Tuesday in federal court in Massachusetts. The suit said Gill was actually a licensed securities professional who manipulated the market to profit himself. Gill touted GameStop shares through an extensive social media presence on Youtube, Twitter and Reddit.“Gill’s deceitful and manipulative conduct not only violated numerous industry regulations and rules, but also various securities laws by undermining the integrity of the market for GameStop shares,” the suit said. “He caused enormous losses not only to those who bought option contracts, but also to those who fell for Gill’s act and bought GameStop stock during the market frenzy at greatly inflated prices.”Gill did not respond to a message seeking comment sent to an email address associated with him.Gill became one of the public faces of the GameStop rally that has been a Wall Street obsession this year. The stock’s stratospheric rise appeared to pit scrappy individual investors against sophisticated hedge funds who were heavily shorting the troubled mall retailer. Some funds lost billions of dollars covering their positions as GameStop shares surged more than 1,700% during one stretch in January.Broker LicensesThose gains have largely evaporated since then though, with the stock trading around $47 on Wednesday afternoon, down from its high of nearly $350 on Jan. 27.The lawsuit said Gill, who has been written about extensively by Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and others, was far from being an amateur stock picker. Rather, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst who holds multiple broker licenses and was previously employed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. The lawsuit also named Mass Mutual and a brokerage subsidiary of the company as defendants, saying they had an obligation to supervise Gill’s activities in the market.A spokeswoman for Mass Mutual said the company was reviewing the matter and had no comment.Along with investors, the GameStop rally attracted the attention of politicians, some of whom have called for greater regulation. Gill is scheduled to testify Thursday before the House Financial Services Committee, along with executives from Reddit, Robinhood Markets, Citadel LLC, Melvin Capital Management and Reddit.Read More: Citadel’s Griffin, Robinhood CEO to Testify at GameStop Hearing“In order to motivate amateur traders, Gill fashioned himself as a kind of Robin Hood and characterized securities professionals as villians,” the lawsuit said. “Gill, however, is no amateur. For many years, he actively worked as a professional in the investment and financial industries.”The would-be plaintiff representing investors in the case, Christian Iovin of Washington state, sold $200,000 worth of call options on GameStop shares when the stock was below $100. The stock quickly eclipsed $400 a share, forcing him to buy the calls back at elevated prices.The case is Iovin v. Gill, 21-cv-10264, U.S. District Court District, District of Massachusetts (Springfield).(Updates with attempts to reach Gill, Mass Mutual for comment, adds background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Today, we’re looking at two small-cap biotech firms whose stocks have struck a rut. Each company has hit a recent clinical setback that sent the share price falling, erasing previous gains and sending it back down to low levels. Setbacks of this sort are not uncommon in the biotech industry, and in fact highlight the risk and speculative nature of the industry. So what should investors do, when a stock collapses? Is this a matter of poor fundamentals? And has the stock’s price found its low point yet? That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, some 5-star analysts see an attractive entry point for both. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that these two tickers have earned Moderate or Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first beaten-down name we're looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on degenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer’s. The company's lead candidate is COR388, also called atuzaginstat. Atuzaginstat is currently under investigation in the GAIN trial, a study of its efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease. The trial is fully enrolled, with 643 patients, and the company was moving toward an open label enrollment (OLE) section of the Phase 2/3 study. During a routine regulatory update, Cortexyme announced that the OLE phase would be halted, although the primary GAIN study will continue, with results due to be released in Q4 2021. The announcement of the partial halt triggered a 35% drop in share price. The partial hold was prompted by adverse events on the liver during the atuzaginstat trial. The hepatic symptoms were reversible and showed no long-term lasting effects. The FDA reviewed these records, and in collaboration with Cortexyme the decision was made to hold the OLE while continuing with GAIN. This decision allows the main thrust of the program to continue, while working out a new protocol for the OLE. The purpose of the OLE is to test long-term efficacy and tolerability of the drug. In a review of Cortexyme after the announcement, HC Wainwright’s 5-star analyst Andrew Fein noted, “Cortexyme's announcement of a partial clinical hold on the OLE study of atuzaginstat is disappointing, but the reversible nature of the liver toxicity might provide some ray of hope for Cortexyme. We believe that the pivotal trial's continuation suggests that the drug-induced liver injury might not be severe enough to halt the program.” Turning to the near-term, Fein adds, “Continuation of the GAIN trial is encouraging despite the partial hold on OLE. It suggests that FDA plans to wait for the additional data from the pivotal trial before coming to any conclusion. Management shared that nearly one-third of the GAIN patients have completed the study and way past the 12-week time point, suggesting that they are out of risk.” To this end, Fein rates CRTX a Buy, and his $76 price target indicates confidence in a 147% growth potential. (To watch Fein’s track record, click here) Overall, Cortexyme has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 6 recent reviews breaking down 4 to 1 to 1, Buy-Hold-Sell. The stock’s $83.60 average price target suggests that Wall Street sees a high potential here, on the order of ~170% upside from the trading price of $30.74. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Immunovant (IMVT) Next up is Immunovant, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical research firm, focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, a class of diseases in which the immune system attacks the patient’s own body. The firm’s lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, is undergoing trials as a treatment for thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The drug described as “a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody,” delivered by subcutaneous injection. On February 2, Immunovant’s stock plunged 42%, and it has been falling ever since. The precipitating factor was an announcement by the company that IMVT-1401 has had its Phase 2b clinical trial, for thyroid eye disease, halted temporarily, due to patients experiencing dangerous rises in their LDL levels. LDLs are the potentially harmful form of cholesterol, which have been connected to cardiovascular disease. Despite the clinical setback, Stiffel’s 5-star analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on IMVT shares, along with a $28 price target. This figure suggests a 52% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) “Interestingly, increases have only been seen in TED patients, and our review of the literature suggests a few things: (1) it's likely this is TED specific given the biology- see below for details, but we don't think similar LDL increases will be seen in other indications outside TED; and (2) other anti-thyroid therapies used in Graves/TED also see similar increases in LDL, which end up being transient. We think IMVT-1401, in away, is replicating this mechanism," the analyst noted. Archila summed up, "While we will need to see additional data from the company to confirm... we don't think this program is dead.” Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus view on IMVT would suggest that Wall Street generally agrees with Archila’s assessment. This rating is derived from 8 recent reviews, which include 7 Buys and only a single Hold. The average price target here stands at $40.38, implying ~121% upside for the next 12 months. (See IMVT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
(Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., an electric-vehicle-battery startup, soared as much as 12% in late trading after saying it cleared a key hurdle in the development of its technology.The company, which is attempting to pioneer solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, said it was able to produce multilayer battery cells, a crucial stumbling block in taking the technology from the lab to the real world.“While there is still a lot of work to be done and we could encounter new challenges as we increase our layer count, this is an incredibly important result, and we are excited to have this so early in the year,” Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh said in a letter to investors that was part of the company’s first quarterly financial report.The company is one of several startups and incumbents trying to develop solid-state batteries, an innovation that holds the promise of dramatically speeding up EV adoption by providing automakers with a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries.To become commercially viable, the company needs to deal with three main issues. It must build bigger and multilayered batteries, compared with what it’s testing in a controlled laboratory setting. The current build has only four layers, and the company may need to have as many as a dozen in the commercial version.It also needs to develop a reliable manufacturing line for certain critical components, such as ceramic separators. Finally, it has to put all those pieces in a factory where it can spread billions of dollars in equipment and machinery costs over large production volumes.Shares of San Jose, California-based QuantumScape, which began trading Nov. 27 after it merged with the blank-check company, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp., jumped as high as $56.70 in after-market trading Tuesday.Faster to MarketBeing able to build multilayer battery cells that essentially perform like single-layered cells may shave months off the time needed to bring QuantumScape’s batteries to consumer vehicles, Singh said in an interview.Crucially, it gives the company confidence to build a small pilot facility in San Jose that will produce engineering samples for automakers to put in “hundreds of test cars” as soon as 2023, the CEO said. QuantumScape intends to use those samples to woo customers beyond its largest shareholder, Volkswagen AG, Singh said on a call following the release of quarterly results.“Now we have the ability to make cells before the JV comes up with VW,” he said in an interview. “This is new, this wasn’t part of the plan before.”Volkswagen has committed to using QuantumScape’s battery technology in its EVs via a joint venture -- if enough batteries can be produced and at competitive prices. QuantumScape estimates it will cost $1.6 billion to build that battery factory, a 50-50 venture with Volkswagen that’s supposed to start producing cells in 2024.The company closed the fourth quarter with more than $1 billion in cash and equivalents. Spending plans this year include capital outlays and operating costs of $230 million to $290 million, the company said. However with additional financing from Volkswagen and the assumed exercise of warrants, QuantumScape expects to head into 2022 with more than $900 million.(Updates with details of developments in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates praised Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk's contributions on mitigating climate change in a New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) podcast this week. What Happened: “Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made,” the billionaire-philanthropist said on NYT opinion writer Kara Swisher’s twice-weekly podcast “Sway.” “Underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” Gates added. Why It Matters: The Microsoft co-founder's comments follow Musk's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast where he expressed a belief that Gates had a short position on Tesla stock, Electrek reported. “I also heard that at one point he had a large short position. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it seems weird,” said Musk. “People I know who know the situation pretty well, I asked them 'are you sure?' and they said 'yes, he has a huge short position on Tesla.' That didn’t work out too well.” See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Last year, Gates had said that electric trucks would never be a “practical solution” for carrying heavy loads over large distances. Musk was dismissive of Gates’ knowledge of electric vehicles and said “he has no clue.” On an earlier occasion, Musk had expressed displeasure over Gates’ purchase of a Porsche Taycan and described conversations with the former Microsoft executive as “underwhelming.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $796.22 on Tuesday and fell 0.6% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $243.70 and declined 0.18% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo Courtesy: UK Department for International Development via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At B: ReportWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Shares of the Chinese autonomous flying vehicles company Ehang (EH) were rebounding more than 40% percent on Wednesday after responding to a short-seller reported which had sent the stock down about 60% yesterday.
(Bloomberg) -- There’s no sign yet of a pause in the dramatic rally in natural gas prices across the central U.S., where spot rates have now breached the $1,000 mark, more than 100 times their level just a week earlier.Prices for immediate delivery are skyrocketing as consumers scramble to find additional supply. U.S. production has fallen to a four-year low, causing a shortage that has left millions of homes and business in the dark and forced food giant Cargill Inc. to halt production at three of its meat processing plants in Texas.Supply for next-day delivery at the Oneok Gas Transportation hub in Oklahoma traded at $1,250 per million British thermal units on Wednesday, according to David Hoy, a trader at Dynasty Power in Calgary. That’s up from $999 on Tuesday, and just $9 a week ago.At the Henry Hub in Louisiana, the delivery benchmark for futures in New York, spot gas traded at $20 or higher on Wednesday morning, according to two traders. That compares with a settlement of $16.13 on Tuesday and just $3.73 a week ago.Gas production has plummeted by a fifth as frigid weather triggers blackouts and causes liquids to freeze inside pipes, forcing wells and processing plants to shut. The cold blast has also disrupted liquefied natural gas exports as terminals take units offline to reduce their power and gas demand in response to emergency declarations. Producers may still take a few weeks to fully restore supplies due to equipment damage caused by freezes, according to Charles Nevle, senior director for North American gas at IHS Markit.“It could be into March before we see production return to pre-event levels,” Nevle said.Price movements have been more modest in the much more liquid futures market in New York. Gas for March delivery settled up 2.9% at $3.219 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange, extending this week’s gains to 11%. The spread between March and April futures -- essentially a bet on how well supplied the market will be at the end of heating season-- rose to the highest since November.Still, gains are being capped by concerns that prices above $3 will cause production to come back quickly and stronger once weather conditions improve, said Brayton Tom, a senior risk manager for energy at StoneX Group Inc. The drop in LNG exports has also weighed on prices, he said.Most of the U.S. should see normal temperatures next week as the cold blast covering Central America is expected to recede, private forecaster Commodity Weather Group said in a report Wednesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
His Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate recently started buying shares of Verizon and Chevron --- both have attractive dividend yields well-supported by expected cash flow.
Comstock Mining Inc. is the stock du jour Wednesday, as it blasted higher more than fourfold on heavy volume to pace all premarket gainers. The mineral development and production company announced deals in which it secured rights for up to a 64% stake in Linico Corp., which is a lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling company. Comstock will pay $4.5 million in cash and 3.0 million shares of its restricted common stock, which represents a total consideration of $10.75 billion. Comstock shares shot up 307.6%, and trading volume of 13.0 million shares was already above the full-day average over the past 30 days of 12.7 million shares. Linico recently acquired a battery metal recycling facility in Nevada from Aqua Metals Inc., and Aqua Metals is investing $2 million for a 10% stake in Linico. "We see spent lithium-ion batteries as a potent industrial mineral, and - as with any resource, we need the right team, technology, and infrastructure to extract and process it," said Comstock Chief Executive Corrado De Gasperis. "This transaction assembles all three into an ecosystem of aligned partners, operating systemically on a common goal." The latest available data showed that Comstock short interest was just 0.2% of the public float. The stock has rallied 120.6% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.0%.
