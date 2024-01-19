Fed 'isn't willing to call victory on inflation': Strategist

Despite expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, NewEdge Wealth CIO Cameron Dawson told Yahoo Finance the "Fed isn't willing to call victory on inflation yet," noting more evidence is needed first. The Fed wants to avoid "restoking inflation" if conditions ease too soon.

Dawson says it's not about the timing, but "how many cuts" occur. She expects around three in 2024, in line with "non-recessionary cutting cycles." Any more cuts would require economic and job market deterioration.

Dawson suggests investors should watch sectors like healthcare which is "under-owned" and presents value. Biotech specifically offers opportunities amid a bear market and M&A potential.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.