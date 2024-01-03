Fed made 'mistake' signaling rate cuts to market: Strategist

As the stock and bond markets are off to a rough start in 2024, minutes from the Federal Reserve's last FOMC meeting illustrate the possibility that interest rates will peak this year.

Innovator Capital Management Head of Research & Investment Strategy Tim Urbanowicz examines how sustainable the Fed's inflation goals will be.

"The one thing that we need to keep in mind right now is that humility is the most important attribute above all," Urbanowicz tells Yahoo Finance on the great degree of uncertainty seen across the past several years' economic environment. "We've seen spurts of inflation before but we've never seen inflation that has been triggered by a pandemic where we saw reckless government spending... stimulus checks being handed out to people that were fully employed, those employers then struggling to bring people back to work."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.