Fed may cut rates 5 times in 2025: Economist

S&P Global Ratings has raised its US GDP growth forecast for 2024 based on a strong finish to 2023, with falling inflationary pressures. The agency has also weighed in on the likelihood of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. S&P Global Ratings Global Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the agency's forecasts and how the Fed will make policy decisions moving forward.

Regarding rate cuts projections, Gruenwald states: "We get three this year, maybe five next year. If we kind of land three-ish we're close to done unless the -- if the labor market tanks, that's the downside scenario, then the Fed has a lot of space to cut. Now they would do that. In the baseline it's going to be gradual and as we get inflation back to two [percent]. "

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino