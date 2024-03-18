Fed meeting: Why markets may shrug off dot plot changes

The Federal Reserve begins its March meeting on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the central bank will release not only its latest decision on interest rates but also the latest Summary of Economic Projections from FOMC officials. Those projections include officials' estimates for where rates will be in the coming years.

There are concerns that, given the recent economic strength and hot inflation data, officials may trim the number of rate cuts they see for 2024.

A few months ago, they may have led to a big selloff on Wall Street, but that may not be the case anymore. Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer explains why in the video above.

