Fed paper says U.S. economic growth is at risk due to climate change
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down the potential impact of climate change on the U.S. economy.
Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.
Carson Block sent his first investor letter, detailing what he got wrong about Elon Musk.
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were down 6.4% at 9:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded the stock to equal weight and cut his price target by $30 to $75. The stock has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite index over the last year, up 46%. Moore sees a weak environment coming for the global memory chip sector, particularly with respect to the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which comprised 73% of the company's revenue in the recent third quarter.
An amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending bill would mean only people earning less than $100,000, buying vehicles for less than $40,000, would get a credit.
Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.
Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.
Mental health services have been one of Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) strongest growth drivers over the past several quarters. As a focused provider of in-person and online mental health services, investors were expecting a strong performance from LifeStance Health after it raised over $800 million in an IPO this June. During the first three months of 2021, LifeStance Health's operations lost less than $1 million after bringing in $143 million in top-line revenue.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill containing at least $9 billion in funding for various fuel cell technologies. This was a clear win for a company with a name like FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), shares of which surged 4% on the day the bill passed. Today is Wednesday, and today, FuelCell stock is down 9.2% (as of 3:25 p.m. EDT).
Welcome to Coupang Inc.'s quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021 and in other filings made with the SEC for information about factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.
Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.
If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco
They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi
Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.
Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.
ExOne (XONE) stock soared 39% and Desktop Metal (DM) stock rose 2% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the big acquisition news in the 3D printing industry.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the top leaders of Microsoft Corp, Etsy Inc, AirBnB Inc, Gap Inc and three other companies on Thursday to discuss Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda, the White House said. Representatives of Chobani, Seventh Generation and Patagonia will also attend, the White House said in a statement. Harris, the chief executives and other leaders will "discuss how the care economy policies in the Build Back Better agenda, especially the childcare provisions, will lower costs for families, help businesses and grow the economy," it said.