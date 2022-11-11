U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.25
    +22.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,892.00
    +180.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,698.00
    +65.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.00
    +11.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    +2.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    +14.40 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    +0.0124 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    23.55
    -2.54 (-9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1779
    +0.0078 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2900
    -2.4300 (-1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,157.84
    -294.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.33
    +21.05 (+5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.10
    -29.24 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

A 'Fed pivot' isn't necessarily bullish: veteran trader

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre sits down with Founder and CEO of TheMacroCompass.com, Alfonso Peccatiello, as they discuss a Federal Reserve pivot.

