How Fed policy impacted Silicon Valley Bank
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre explain the Silicon Valley Bank crisis and how Federal Reserve interest rate hikes added pressure to bonds and the bank.
SVB stock halted, craters 60% as parent of Silicon Valley Bank seeks buyer after being unable to raise $2.25 billion to stem liquidity crisis
Silicon Valley Bank Financial, the publicly-traded holding firm of Silicon Valley Bank, has paused trading this morning pending an announcement. The latest, from the typically reliable market tracker Deltaone, is that it's sent out a memo to employees advising them to work from home until further notice as engages in "conversations to determine next steps for the bank." SVB -- the bank for many Silicon Valley startups and other power players in the sector -- has grappled with a number of issues, all in quick succession: rising interest rates, mounting losses, messaging its state of affairs to the market, and most recently a run on the bank, with a rush of customers pulling their money out.
The Silicon Valley lender is seeking a buyer after scrapping a plan to shore up its finances through a capital raise.
Risk aversion is in full swing, thanks to a crisis at Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), a pivotal lender to tech startups. This comes as CNBC reports that SVB Financial, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, is in discussions to sell itself. Penn State Dickinson Law Professor Tonya Evans shares her analysis.
The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management said the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank "could destroy a long-term driver of the economy."
Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Friday she's tracking Silicon Valley Bank’s problems as it deals with big losses.
