How Fed policy impacted Silicon Valley Bank

TechCrunch

Silicon Valley Bank Financial, the publicly-traded holding firm of Silicon Valley Bank, has paused trading this morning pending an announcement. The latest, from the typically reliable market tracker Deltaone, is that it's sent out a memo to employees advising them to work from home until further notice as engages in "conversations to determine next steps for the bank." SVB -- the bank for many Silicon Valley startups and other power players in the sector -- has grappled with a number of issues, all in quick succession: rising interest rates, mounting losses, messaging its state of affairs to the market, and most recently a run on the bank, with a rush of customers pulling their money out.