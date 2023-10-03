Fed in a position to deliver a 'soft enough landing': Strategist

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said that a soft landing for the U.S. economy is a "primary objective" for the central bank. Some still have their doubts, but not F/m Investments CIO and President Alex Morris. Morris tells Yahoo Finance Live the Fed is facing a different set of problems than it did in the 2007-2008 financial crisis and that, as a result, officials are in a "better position" to deliver a "soft enough landing."

