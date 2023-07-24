Fed preview: Powell wants to keep rate hike options alive, strategist says
The Federal Reserve's July meeting is coming up this week. Many are expecting the Fed to raise interest rates 25 basis points. Quant Insight Head of Analytics Huw Roberts tells Yahoo Finance Live that Fed Chair Jerome Powell wants to keep "the options of rate hikes alive." Roberts explains that Powell "will be determined not to give any kind of green light to markets to allow them to run away" with the idea that rate cuts are coming.