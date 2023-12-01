Fed rate cut 'extremely unlikely' to come in early 2024

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell talked about regulators' interest rate outlook in a speech at Spelman College on Friday, calling rate cuts a "premature" notion currently.

Chicago Booth Professor and Former Fed Governor Randall Kroszner highlights certain misconceptions on rate cuts being taken from Powell's comments as the Fed continues fighting toward its inflation target.

"It's going to take a while to get anywhere close to 2%, and I don't think they're cutting any time in advance of getting very close to that 2% goal," Kroszner explains.

Video Transcript

JULIE HYMAN: Joining us now Chicago Booth professor and former Federal Reserve governor Randall Kroszner. Randy, it's great to see you. Really happy to have your perspective on a day like this when we heard from Jay Powell.

So he seems to be saying, don't get ahead of yourselves here and the market has already moved on. Do you think that they're wrong? Do you think that-- how strong is the possibility that the Fed could raise further?

RANDALL KROSZNER: So exactly as Jay said, if the data suggests that the inflation rate is not coming down, they'll raise rates. The likelihood that that happens in the next few months, I think, is pretty low. So I think it's reasonable that it's-- to assess they're unlikely to be raising rates.

But I think the market tried to hear in there that, oh, and we'll be cutting soon. I didn't hear that at all. And I don't think Jay intended that and I don't think his colleagues intended that at all. I think they're, sort of, taking out the-- they're reducing the likelihood that they're going to be raising rates, but I think they're going to be holding rates steady for quite some time.

JOSH LIPTON: And Randy, just to push on that, billionaire investor Bill Ackman saying he thought the first cut could come as soon as the first quarter. You seem to be saying, Randy, you think that's unlikely?

RANDALL KROSZNER: I think it's extremely unlikely. Now, of course, if there's some sort of cataclysmic shock that comes to the US or global economy, they'll respond. But putting that aside, the key inflation rate that they really focus on is not the CPI, but something that comes out with the GDP report. It's the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, the PCE.

And not just the overall number, but the so-called core number that takes out the more volatile food and energy sectors, that was just reported at 3.5%. That's far above their 2% goal.

They're getting there. It's coming directly down, but it's going to take a while to get anywhere close to 2. And I don't think they're cutting any time in advance of getting very close to that 2% goal.

JULIE HYMAN: Randy, what are you watching that shows you that the rate cut, the rate increases are making their way through the system successfully? I mean, yes, PCE. But in terms of components, what is most important in your mind? Are you looking at so-called super core or there's a lot of different ways to parse the data?

RANDALL KROSZNER: Yes, everyone been choosing their favorite way of taking what time horizon? Do you look at three months? Do you look at a year? Do you look at just taking out food and energy or do you take out food, energy, and shelter? So I think, you can look at any of those pieces and I think you do see a pretty consistent story that inflation is coming down.

You also look at wage growth. That's a very important component because we're a services-based economy. The vast majority of costs, and services, and service industries are labor related. That also has been coming down.

So I think those suggest that we're on a good path, but we ain't there yet. And we're not sure how quickly we're going to be able to get from 3 and 1/2 down to-- 3 and 1/2 down to 2. And that's why I think it would be unwise for the market to say, oh, Fed said all clear and they'll be cutting rates sometime in the next few months. I just don't see that.