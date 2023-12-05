Fed rate cut talk is premature: Money manager

Investors are increasingly hoping the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in the first part of next year. But that talk is premature, says Jeremy Bryan, Senior Portfolio Manager at Gradient Investments. Bryan he doesn't think the Fed will cut "unless they see writing on the wall that we're slowing aggressively and falling into a recessionary camp." Bryan argues he doesn't want as many cuts as some on Wall Street are expecting because "that means economic trends are pretty bad."

Watch the video above to find out why Bryan thinks "there's a pretty good backdrop for the overall stock market."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.