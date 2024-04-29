Fed rate cut uncertainty intensifies ahead of FOMC meeting

In this article:

The probability and timing of a Federal Reserve rate cut in 2024 are clouded in uncertainty. Despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell's ongoing dovish commentary surrounding the issue, concerns are mounting that a rate hike could be on the table ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Yahoo Finance Head of News Myles Udland breaks down the details.

