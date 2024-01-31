Fed rate decision: 3 key questions investors are focusing on

The Federal Reserve is set to wrap up its January FOMC meeting on Wednesday with Chair Jerome Powell speaking on the Fed's latest interest rate decision at 2:30 P.M. EST. Investors are watching closely as the debate on Wall Street — as to when and if the Fed will cut interest rates in early 2024 — has dominated most conversations. The policy decision can also have impacts that ripple through the economy.

Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the top questions on the minds of investors ahead of the Fed's next big monetary policy move.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino