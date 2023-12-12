Fed rate decision looms: What you need to know

As economic data continues to filter in this week, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision out on Wednesday, December 13 is "the real highlight," as Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer notes. Core CPI for the month of November increased 4.0 percent year-over-year and 0.3 percent month-over-month, coming in-line with estimates. Yahoo Finance spoke to industry analysts and experts to discuss what investors need to know from the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision and what recent data means for the economy.

"Inflation has been falling quicker than people expect," Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer explains, as he takes a look at Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research inflation forecasts, which show inflation continuing to drop over the next year.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is "not likely to signal that the Fed is confident enough to be done right now or to take the potential of rate hikes off the table," Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger says, citing two reasons. "One reason, he doesn't want financial conditions to loosen and number two, he wants to talk down market expectations for aggressive rate cuts next year."

eToro U.S. Investment Analyst Callie Cox discusses why she "wouldn't be surprised to see Powell push back a little bit on this notion of rate cuts... I think that he’ll hint to more flexibility, without promising rate cuts." Cox notes the phrase that she's "paying attention to" from Powell is "the balance of risks in the economy." "He is referring to the dual mandate of... promoting healthy... employment while... controlling inflation."

Azoria Partners CEO and CIO James Fishback explains why he thinks "tomorrow's meeting is going to be a big one." "Coming into this meeting, the Fed was saying we’re going to only cut once next year… and look at what the market's pricing, they're going to cut four times. So that has to resolve itself. I don't see Powell actually validating any of that dovishness that the market is currently professing." "Relative to what market consensus is at the moment… it will be a hawkish meeting tomorrow," Fishback says.

State Street Senior Global Macro Strategist Marvin Loh notes that "if we are higher for longer, to me, that means that there's more problems that can arise, either in the banking system or in the fact that there are a lot of consumers that are already tapped." "It's going to take longer before the Fed gets comfortable that that consumer strength is coming down. So in a lot of ways we're going to see... this potential soft landing narrative continue until it doesn't."

Key video moments:

00:00:09 - November core CPI data

00:00:25 - Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research Inflation Forecast

00:00:37 - Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger

00:01:03 - eToro U.S. Investment Analyst Callie Cox

00:01:36 - Azoria Partners CEO and CIO James Fishback

00:02:08 - State Street Senior Global Macro Strategist Marvin Loh