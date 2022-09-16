Fed rate hike decision and housing data due out next week

Motley Fool

There was a sell-off in cardboard packaging stocks this morning, with shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) down 9.4% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) shares down 9.7%, and the stock of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) down 9.8%. Shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) plunged more than 22% this morning after the company issued an earnings warning predicated on softening global volume. The volume FedEx referred to was the number of packages wrapped in cardboard and shipped to customers.