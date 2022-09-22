Fed set rate hike ‘ceiling’ at 75 basis points, strategist says
RBC Capital Markets Head of Rates Strategy Blake Gwinn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's policy decision and dot plot projections.
Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.
Less than five months after discouraging conversations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration led Spero Therapeutics Inc. to pause work on a drug and lay off 110 people, the company is licensing that same drug to GSK plc for up to $291 million.
You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.
On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv
The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.
Electric-vehicle giant Tesla is recalling vehicles for a glitch in the power windows. It can be fixed with an over-the-air software update, but the stock is down.
If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.
The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.
The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control by ramping up interest rates and that's weighing on stock prices, which pushes up dividend yields. One sector that has gotten hit particularly hard due to its sensitivity to rates is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Three Fool.com contributors think Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Macerich (NYSE: MAC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) look like compelling buys at this moment.
FedEx said it expects cost savings between $2.2 billion and 2.7 billion in fiscal 2023, amid weaking demand due to a weaker-than-expected business environment. The cost savings will come from reducing flight frequencies at FedEx Express, suspending certain operations at FedEx Ground, among other measures, the company said. "We're moving with speed and agility to navigate a difficult operating environment, pulling cost, commercial, and capacity levers to adjust to the impacts of reduced demand," said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx's chief executive.
There are a lot of companies in the technology sector that put up strong results and are likely to have promising futures and positive shareholder returns. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have seen their stock prices take a hit in 2022, but each has an important growth driver that will accelerate shareholder value. CrowdStrike is a leader in artificial intelligence-driven, cloud-based security software that is winning over businesses at an impressive pace.
The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.
Tesla , the electric vehicle maker, has just announced a recall of nearly 1.1 million vehicles because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. "The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction," the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing dated Sept. 19. The solution at Tesla is simply a software update: "Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system, free of charge," the federal Agency said.
In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $11.86, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day.
