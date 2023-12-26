A Fed slow to cut rates could see economy 'roll over' -portfolio manager

STORY: "When we were on the other side of this cycle, when inflation was picking up, [the Fed] was very slow to react there," Coons said.

"So we think we're going to see something similar here, where you're going to see the economy may roll over but the Fed isn't going to be quick to react," he said.

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, extending an eight-week rally in the year's final week on expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates as soon as March.

Stocks' eight-week rally shifted into overdrive two weeks ago after the Fed signaled the end of its rate hike cycle and opened the door to potential rate cuts in 2024.

At last glance, markets had baked in a 72.7% likelihood of a 25 basis point reduction in the Fed funds target rate as soon as March, according to CME's FedWatch tool.