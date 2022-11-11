U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.00
    +22.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,888.00
    +176.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,697.75
    +65.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.90
    +11.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +2.49 (+2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    +14.40 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    +0.0123 (+1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    23.55
    -2.54 (-9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    +0.0076 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2880
    -2.4320 (-1.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,193.72
    -307.12 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.33
    +21.05 (+5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.06
    -29.28 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

The Fed is stabbing investors in the back and hasn't done enough market damage yet: veteran trader

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre sits down with Founder and CEO of TheMacroCompass.com, Alfonso Peccatiello, as they discuss the Federal Reserve.

