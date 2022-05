Fed: ‘Strong economic backdrop’ enabling fast tightening cycle, economist says

Motley Fool

Shares of the artificial-intelligence (AI)-centric lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 5% higher as of 1:43 p.m. ET today after the company announced a new partnership with Salesforce.com. Also, people on social media are noticing a new piece of information on the website that suggests the company automated a higher percentage of loans in the first quarter of the year. Upstart announced a new partnership with Salesforce this morning called Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce, which enables bank and credit union employees to launch a loan application for borrowers through any mode of communication, whether it's when borrowers are on the phone with customer service or through a QR code.